Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.22 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22), Briefing.com reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.66-$0.76 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

