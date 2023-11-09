Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

