Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.97. 787,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

