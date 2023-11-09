Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.20. 1,998,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.