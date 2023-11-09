Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

