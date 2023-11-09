Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,625,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 575,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,428. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

