Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Acquires 131 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($185.96).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Chris Carney purchased 132 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($185.75).

On Friday, September 8th, Chris Carney acquired 133 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($185.52).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

LON TW traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 115.55 ($1.43). 13,754,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.63). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

