TC Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

