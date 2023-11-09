TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Issue $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

TRP stock opened at C$49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.84. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CSFB decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.