TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $714.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

