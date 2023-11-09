TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Up 10%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 47,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 252,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $780.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.