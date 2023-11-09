Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

