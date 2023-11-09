Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Shares of RL opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.49. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

