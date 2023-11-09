Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TEI stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.