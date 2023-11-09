Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEI stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

