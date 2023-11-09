Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

GIM stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $16,725,494.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586,903 shares in the company, valued at $144,227,385.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

