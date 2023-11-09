Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 103.7% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 60,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.8 %

Tesla stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,957,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,576,453. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $679.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.