Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

