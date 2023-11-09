Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BRX opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

