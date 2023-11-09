Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.52 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

