Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $160.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.