Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

