Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.57 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

ED opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

