Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX opened at $184.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

