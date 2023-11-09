Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 990 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

