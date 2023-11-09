Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.10 and a twelve month high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

