Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Primerica worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 27.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day moving average of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

