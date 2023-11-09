Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,234 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EHC opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.