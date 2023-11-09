Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,718 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

