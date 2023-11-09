Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,307 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Mattel worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 238.0% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

