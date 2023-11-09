Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

