Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $143.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

