The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Beer accounts for about 1.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Boston Beer worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %
SAM stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.34. 16,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
