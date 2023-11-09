The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Beer accounts for about 1.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Boston Beer worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

SAM stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.34. 16,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.