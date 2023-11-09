The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 318,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,686. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

