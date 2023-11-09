The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $295.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.47. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

