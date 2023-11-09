The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Clorox by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLX opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

