The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises 6.2% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.56% of The Ensign Group worth $29,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392,443 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 238,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,602 shares of company stock worth $2,040,392. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.90. 27,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

