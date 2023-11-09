The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,231,000 after purchasing an additional 721,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EL opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

