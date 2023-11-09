The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $160.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $191.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL traded up $31.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.75. 2,020,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $200.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,738 shares of company stock valued at $37,148,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Duolingo by 91.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

