The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $1.50

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 5,743,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,898,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

