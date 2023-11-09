The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $323.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,653. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.