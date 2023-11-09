The Goldman Sachs Group Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $57.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 8,424,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

