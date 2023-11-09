The Goldman Sachs Group Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $3.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 3,719,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DISH Network by 714.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DISH Network by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

