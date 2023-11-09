The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price to $2.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of LVLU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,836. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.05.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.