The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $291.32. 1,343,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.91 and a 200-day moving average of $306.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.52.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

