The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $296.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

