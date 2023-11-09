The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $150.99 Average PT from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

