The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.37. 61,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,665. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.