The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.96. 1,428,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,307. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.