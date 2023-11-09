The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $91.40. 1,294,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,057. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.