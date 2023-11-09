The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Walt Disney Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $5.98 on Thursday, hitting $90.48. 26,610,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,074,657. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

